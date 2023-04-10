The Virginia Tech men’s tennis team (8–14, 2–8 ACC) ended their two-game road trip with a 7–0 loss to the No. 19 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (22–9, 6–4 ACC) on Sunday.
The Hokies were unable to compete with the Deacs in doubles, with Alberto Orso and Scott Sculley falling 2–6 to the No. 87 duo in the nation. Shortly after, a 4–6 loss for Matt Harper and Frank Thompson gave the point and the advantage to Wake Forest.
Heading into singles, the Demon Deacons got out to an incredible start, winning the opening set on all six courts. Ultimately, the Hokies were unable to make up the deficit in what became a dominant display by the home side.
The Deacons put away five out of six matches in straight sets. Ryan Fishback faced a tough challenge on court one, where he was bested 3–6, 2–6 by the No. 5 player in the country, Melios Efstathiou. Alex Ix was able to get his match to a tiebreaker, but ultimately fell as Wake Forest took their seventh point of the day.
It was not the North Carolina trip that the Hokies had hoped for, suffering two defeats in the span of two days. However, the Hokies have a chance to bounce back when they return to play Georgia Tech (12–12, 3–7 ACC) in Blacksburg on Friday.
