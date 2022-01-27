On a night Cassell Coliseum had dubbed “Cassell Jam” in honor of the “Space Jam” films, it seemed appropriate that the Hokies’ game against Miami would come down to one miraculous shot.
Unfortunately for Virginia Tech (10–10, 2–7 ACC), that shot belonged to the Hurricanes (15–5, 7–2 ACC) who escaped Blacksburg with a 78–75 victory following an improbable half-court bankshot from guard Charlie Moore.
“That’s the game, man,” said Hokies’ head coach Mike Young in response to his team’s last-second defeat. “It doesn’t owe you a damn thing, you got to suck it up.”
“It’s basketball,” said Hokies’ forward Justyn Mutts. “You hate to see it, but it’s a part of the game.
Despite many viewing the inconceivable final shot as evidence of the game’s outcome being a fluke, there are actually plenty of factors that point to why the Hokies lost in the end.
For instance, the Hokies committed 14 turnovers – 12 of which were in the first half – that led to 23 points for the Hurricanes. This stat makes more sense when taking into account how the Hurricanes rank 2nd in the ACC for steals per game.
Additionally, the Hokies, who came into the game boasting the best 3-point defense in the ACC only allowing 28.8% from that range all season, allowed the Hurricanes to shoot 61.1% from 3-point range.
The Hurricanes also had no trouble getting production from their star players. Guard Kameron McGusty finished with 19 points to lead all scorers while guard Jordan Miller followed closely behind with 18 points of his own.
Moore also contributed 13 points, six assists and five steals while serving as the Hurricanes primary ball-handler.
As for the Hokies, forward Keve Aluma led the way with 14 points while guards Hunter Cattoor and Nahiem Alleyne both scored 13 points.
The most noteworthy performance of the night for the home squad was that of Mutts who – despite not scoring in the first half – came surprisingly close to a triple-double with nine points, eight assists and ten rebounds.
Another key performer for the Hokies was guard Darius Maddox who posted quite possibly his best performance of the season with 13 points and four assists.
While the Hokies tournament chances are continuing to spiral, Cattoor made sure to set the record straight during the postgame.
“We know what team we have, we know our season isn’t over,” Cattoor said. “We’ve still got games to play and we’ll get ready for Florida State on Saturday.”