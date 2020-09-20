After an offseason turned upside down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the No. 20 Hokies will finally take the field when they open their 2020 season against the N.C. State Wolfpack on Saturday night at Lane Stadium. With longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster no longer roaming the sidelines, many eyes will be on Justin Hamilton as he looks to carry on Foster’s legacy.
This will mark the teams’ first meeting since 2015, with the Hokies notching a 28-13 victory against the Wolfpack as part of Frank Beamer’s final season as head coach. The game is a make-up from Sept. 12, when N.C. State had to postpone due to numerous positive tests for COVID-19 within its team. Conversely, the Hokies had to postpone their Sept. 19 matchup against UVA due to virus-related issues in the school community.
Head coach Justin Fuente enters his fifth season, and this proves to be a pivotal one for the Hokies. After a lackluster 2-2 start last season, Fuente made a switch at quarterback, inserting Hendon Hooker, and the move paid dividends. The Hokies went 6-1 after that, winning every game that Hooker started, up until their 39-30 loss to Virginia, the team’s first defeat to its in-state rival since 2003. The Hokies followed that up with a heartbreaking 37-30 loss to Kentucky in the Belk Bowl, ending the season on a sour note.
Offensively, Fuente says the team plans to start Hendon Hooker at quarterback, but is still finding a role for both Quincy Patterson II and Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister. Despite the departures of playmakers like Deshawn McClease, Hezekiah Grimsley and Damon Hazelton, the Hokies should still have plenty of weapons, led by receivers Tré Turner and Tayvion Robinson, along with new running backs Raheem Blackshear and Khalil Herbert.
Defensively, most contributors from last season remain, except for suspended safety Devon Hunter and cornerback Caleb Farley, a potential first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, who chose to opt out due to concerns about COVID-19. Impact players like Divine Deablo, Rayshard Ashby and Dax Hollifield remain in the lineup.
Head coach Dave Doeren has built a respectable program at N.C. State, but the Wolfpack slipped to a 4-8 record last season behind an inexperienced, injury-ravaged team. It struggled mightily offensively, but it possessed a solid duo of running backs in Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person Jr. Doeren brought in Tim Beck to be the team’s offensive coordinator, so they are counting on quarterback Devin Leary and his young playmakers to take steps forward this season.
Defensively, senior linebacker Louis Acceus announced that his football career is over due to numerous concussions; he will stay on as a student-coach, hoping that the experience this young defense got last year will carry over into this season.
The Hokies look ready to take a step forward in the ACC this season with all the returning production on both sides of the ball, while the Wolfpack remain a very young team across the board. Virginia Tech should get it done to start the season.