Coming off of an impressive victory over the Duke Blue Devils, the Virginia Tech Hokies, (10-2, 4-1 ACC), traveled down to Winston-Salem to compete with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, (3-4, 0-4). The team has been on a roll winning two straight and added another win tonight, defeating Wake Forest 64 – 60.
The story of the first half for the Hokies was their defense, their interior defense to be exact. The Hokies had nine blocks in the first half, while the Demon Deacons had zero. Wake Forest came into this evening’s game with only 10 blocks on the season. This was an unusual sight as Virginia Tech is only averaging only 3.2 blocks per game (eighth in the ACC). Though he did not have the best offensive game tonight, transfer forward Keve Aluma led the defensive charge blocking four shots himself.
The Hokie offense looked pedestrian in the first half as they shot only two from 10 from beyond the arc. They also struggled from the free throw line making only five of nine. The team’s top scorers, Aluma and sophomore guard Jalen Cone, could not get going as the two combined for four points on one of six shooting; all four of those points coming from Aluma in the closing minutes of the first half.
Virginia Tech struggled at the start of the second half as the team played sloppy basketball, turning over the ball and missing plenty of shots. They turned over the ball eight times in the second half, with seven of those turnovers coming in the first 12 minutes. This allowed Wake Forest to stay close in the game, scoring 17 points off of the 15 turnovers the Hokies committed throughout the whole game.
However, Virginia Tech was able to overcome their stars’ slumps with the help of sophomore guard Hunter Cattoor, redshirt sophomore guard Tyrece Radford and freshman forward David N’Guessan. This trio combined for 46 of the 64 points in this evening’s game. Cattoor had 13 points, N’Guessan had a career high tonight with 13 points as well and Radford led the team in scoring with 20 points.
The Hokies were also able to improve their overall field goal and free throw percentages in the second half as they shot 50% from the field and 78.6% from the charity stripe.
Though their record makes it seem like the Demon Deacons are one of the weaker opponents on Virginia Tech’s schedule, they played an extremely close game. Despite the Hokies leading for more than 80% of the game, the results were up in the air until the final whistle. Close game or not, this win was a hard earned one and allows the team to keep its momentum heading into the next game.
With this win the Virginia Tech Hokies move up to 11-2 (5-1) on the season. The Hokies will return to Blacksburg for their next game as they take on the Boston College Eagles, 3-10 (1-6), on Wednesday in Cassell Coliseum. Keep an eye out for Keve Aluma and Jalen Cone as those two will try to bounce back next game.