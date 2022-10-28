It was Thayer Thomas’ last catch of the night, but it was also his most important one.
Thomas, the Wolfpack wideout who finished Thursday night’s game with 118 yards on 10 catches, ran his tenth catch of the game 18 yards to the house, scoring his second touchdown of the game. That score came with under eight minutes left in the fourth quarter and gave the Wolfpack the lead after they originally trailed by 18 points.
Thankfully for No. 24 NC State (6–2 ,2–2 ACC), Virginia Tech (2–6, 1–4 ACC) never managed to retaliate, sealing the Wolfpack’s 22–21 win and solidifying it as the second-largest comeback in FBS football this season.
The recap of this game can be broken up into two distinct halves: the defensive stalemate that was the first half and the second half where everything actually happened.
The only points of the first half came on a Wolfpack field goal in the closing second of the second quarter. Apart from that, both teams struggled to move the ball as the Hokies dealt with their usual offensive struggles while the Wolfpack displayed inconsistency in their second-straight game without injured starting quarterback Devin Leary.
The second half saw the Hokies finally open up their passing game as they scored three touchdowns in their first four offensive drives of the third quarter. This torrid stretch was highlighted by an 85-yard touchdown reception from Kaleb Smith, who finished the game with 141 yards on just three catches.
It seemed like the Hokies would run away with the game, but then the script was completely flipped. The Hokies offense stalled out once more while the Wolfpack began to string together scoring drives.
“They made some great adjustments,” said Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry. “(NC State) gave us some different looks and were being aggressive with their pressures.”
MJ Morris, the Wolfpack’s true freshman quarterback who entered in relief of starter Jack Chambers, seemed to get better as the game progressed. Morris threw three touchdowns on three consecutive drives and finished with 265 yards through the air.
Another true freshman who made an impact for the Wolfpack was wide receiver Terrell Timmons Jr., who finished with 51 yards on two catches. One of those catches was an acrobatic 43-yard completion over Hokies defensive back Mansoor Delane that set up the Wolfpack in the red zone.
One thing that came back to haunt the Hokies again was penalties. The atmosphere in Carter-Finley Stadium increased the likelihood of false starts, but the Hokies still had a troubling amount of penalties, collecting 13 of them for 69 penalty yards.
“Their defense was making some calls at the line,” Pry said when discussing the reasoning for his squad’s false starts. “They were moving, they would say some things and we were flinching … (we) can’t do it.”
With this loss, the Hokies are on the verge of officially losing something important: their potential for bowl eligibility. If Tech wants any chance of going to a bowl game this season, they have to win all of their remaining games to reach their required win total of six.
While it may seem foolish to even consider the chances of a bowl game given the team’s recent performances, it’s still worth noting that their hopes aren’t dead just yet. Perhaps that sentiment can be carried over into the rest of the team’s season.
