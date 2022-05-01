The Hokies stretch their winning streak to six with an 11–8 shootout win over in-state rivals, the JMU Dukes.
Conor Hartigan led the Hokies against his former squad, going 2–5 with an RBI double in the second and a two-RBI single in the seventh that provided some important insurance runs.
Batting third and fourth, Tanner Schobel and Jack Hurley both went 3–4 with two runs, an RBI and a walk.
The Hokies improved to 29–9 on the season, and have won 19 of their last 22 games. With this win, they avenged their loss earlier in the season against the Dukes.
The Hokies got the scoring started in the second inning with Hartigan’s RBI double and an RBI single from Carson DeMartini.
In the top of the third, the Dukes put up two runs of their own, thanks to a double off the center-field wall from Kyle Novak. This tied the game at 2–2, the first of four ties during this game. Later in the inning, Novak would score due to a failed pickoff attempt by Hokies’ catcher, Cade Hunter. JMU led 3–2 at the end of the visiting half of the third inning.
The Hokies would load the bases in the bottom of the third with one out, but nothing would come of it thanks to the Dukes' starting pitcher, CJ Czerwinski, getting back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.
The Hokies tied the game at 3–3 after a Nick Biddison sacrifice-fly to score Lucas Donlon. The Hokies also took a 6–3 lead in the inning, after Schobel and Hunter both got an RBI, and the Hokies scored one more on a throwing error by the Dukes.
Another throwing error by the Dukes with Hokies on the bases in the bottom of the sixth would score Hunter and take the Hokies' lead to 7–3.
The Dukes stormed back in the top of the sixth, and tied the game at 7–7. Jason Schiavone hit an RBI single, Trevon Dabney worked an RBI walk and Novak picked up two more RBIs with a single to tie the game.
The Hokies took the lead once again in the bottom of the sixth with Donlon getting a sac-fly, but the Dukes tied the game right back up in the top of the seventh 8–8.
In the bottom of the seventh, Schobel singled to center, Hurley then scored Schobel with a go-ahead double. Hartigan, later in the inning, got two RBIs that were important insurance runs.
Christian Worley came into the game to pitch for the Hokies in the top of the ninth and picked up his first save of the season.
Jonah Hurney got his third win of the season, pitching 2.1 innings and only giving up one earned run.
The Hokies are looking to continue their streak this weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia in their three-game series.
