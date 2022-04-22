The No. 8 Hokies picked up two midweek wins beating VMI 9–6 and Radford 13–8. The Hokies improve to 25–9 on the season and 16–2 against nonconference opponents.
Tanner Schobel showed why he was the ACC Co-Player of the week last week by continuing his hot streak into these two games. He batted 5–9 with two walks, alongside six runs and six RBIs.
Against VMI on Tuesday, the Hokies went into an early hole, down 5–0 in the second inning thanks to a three-run homer by the Keydets’ Cole Garrett and a two-run shot by Brett Cook. Both home runs were off of the Hokies’ pitching starter, Ryan Kennedy. Kennedy was pulled after the second home run in favor of Brady Kirtner. The Hokies did not give up another earned run after the pitching change.
The Hokies’ offense would storm back in the bottom of the third inning, scoring five of their own. This inning would include four of the eight doubles the Hokies hit that day. Schobel, Jack Hurley and Christian Martin all picked up one RBI in this inning while Conor Hartigan got two RBIs.
However, this game would not stay tied for long. Cole Jenkins of the Keydets hit a lead-off single. Schobel then had a throwing error in the infield to advance Jenkins to second. Jenkins then advanced during a groundout, and next scored on a passed ball. VMI led the Hokies 6–5 after the top of the fourth.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Hokies had runners on first and second with two outs. Cade Hunter hit a routine fly ball to left-center field. The Keydets left and center fielders both went to the ball, then both called each other off. This led to a ball drop and both Hokies on base scored to take the first Hokies’ lead of the day 7–6.
The Hokies led from that point on. Hartigan picked up two more RBIs in the sixth inning, doubling to center field, taking his RBI total to four on the day, and moved the Hokies' lead to 9–6.
It was relief pitching that stood out for the Hokies on Tuesday. The Hokie relief pitchers had seven and two-thirds pitched from the bullpen and no earned runs. Ryan Metz secured the win for the Hokies with three innings pitched, four strikeouts and two hits allowed. Kiernan Higgins picked up a six-out save, getting two strikeouts and allowing only one hit.
In Radford on Wednesday, Schobel started his day with an RBI single to score Gavin Cross in the top of the first. However, the Highlanders tied the game up in the bottom of the inning, thanks to a David Bryant double, and a Bradlee Preap single to score Bryant.
Tech retook the lead in the top of the third inning, Hurley hit an RBI single to score Nick and advance Schobel to third. Eduardo Malinowski then flew out to the right fielder, Schobel tagged up to score and take the Hokies’ lead to 3–1.
Radford put up four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Bases loaded, nobody out, and Cameron Pittman singled to score one. Avery Spencer also singled to score two runs. Ty Dooley picked up an RBI as well with one out in the inning, scoring Pittman. The Highlanders led 5–3.
The Hokies had a similar inning in the top of the fifth: bases loaded, one out. Hartigan walked, and Nick Holesa got hit by a pitch, both scoring a run each. Carson DeMartini got a pinch-hit two-RBI double. Then, Biddison flew out to left field to score another run off the sacrifice-fly. After Cross got intentionally walked, Schobel capped off the big inning, hitting a three-run home run to take the Hokies’ lead to a demanding 11–5.
The Hokies scored two more runs in the final four innings, and the Highlanders scored three. It did not mean much as the Hokies would win 13–8.
Henry Weycker (4–1) got the win for the Hokies, pitching three innings, allowing no runs and three hits, and getting two strikeouts.
The Hokies will next travel to Boston College this weekend for a three-game series.
