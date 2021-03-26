On episode 27, Wyatt and Kevin sit down with Kevin Madden and Nick Biddison, two stars on the Virginia Tech baseball team. They discuss the nation's reaction to the home run hammer as well as the fan atmosphere at Atlantic Union Bank park. They discuss the new rising stars on the squad and get an update on Nick Biddison's return to play.
Overtime Episode 27: Madden and Biddison Pt. 2
- Kevin DiDomenico and Wyatt Krueger
