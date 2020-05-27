Forward P.J. Horne officially placed his name in the transfer portal on May 25 and will play his remaining year of eligibility elsewhere. Horne was recruited by former head coach Buzz Williams, but played his best season of basketball during current coach Mike Young’s first year in charge of the Hokies. Wabissa Bede and Tyrece Radford are Williams’ only recruits still currently on the team.
“We wish him well in all of his future endeavors,” Young said.
Horne averaged 7.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while starting 30 of 32 games this season. He was an experienced player that Young utilized to build his roster around throughout his first year as coach. Horne played notable games against Pittsburgh and Clemson where he scored 18 points against the Panthers and 17 against the Tigers. Virginia Tech won both games.
Forwards Keve Aluma, Cordell Pemsl and David N’Guessan will all be on the roster next season, and will likely see more playing time because of Horne’s departure.