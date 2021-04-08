After a strong first set of performances in the outdoor season’s opening meets, the Virginia Tech’s track and field team traveled to the Florida Relays in Gainesville, Florida, where Virginia Tech history was made.
Florida Relays
In the men’s 400m dash finals, Jacory Patterson ran an Olympic time of 44.81. With this time, Patterson broke Virginia Tech’s 400m record once again. He currently holds the fastest time in the ACC and has run the third-fastest time in the nation and the world this year. Patterson also became the first Hokie to break the 45-second mark in 400m in the school’s program.
While Patterson had an excellent race, Patrick Forrest put up a solid showing in the same event,as he ran a 47.05 and slid his way into the top, taking ninth place overall. For the women’s 400m dash, Caitlan Tate set her career best in the outdoor event with a time of 54.47 as she finished 18th overall. Tate shaved off 16/10 of a second off her time since her race last week at the Weems Baskin Invitational. Tate also had her career best in the 200m dash as she ran a 23.73 and placed 12th. Freshman Makhia Jarrett also had a career best with a time of 24.16.
In the men’s 200m dash, Cole Beck and Cameron Rose put up strong performances, with Beck finishing 10th and Rose finishing 11th. Beck clocked in at 21.06 seconds and Rose 21.15. Beck had a top 10 finish in the 100m dash, as he finished eighth with a time of 10.58.
On the field side of things, Essence Henderson broke the 12-year long record in her discus competition as she threw 54.98m. Henderson broke the previous record by over several feet.
Virginia Invitational
Some field performers traveled to Charlottesville, Virginia, for the Virginia Invitational.
Coming off his victory in the Weems Baskin Invitational, Chauncey Chambers placed second in the men’s triple jump with a jump of 15.11m.
In the women’s high jump, Rosie Cicmanec cleared the winning height of 1.71m in three attempts and placed third. Fellow Hokie Laurel Miller followed behind taking the fourth spot with the height of 1.66m.
After another impressive weekend for the team, the Hokies will travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, for the Tennessee Relays on April 9.