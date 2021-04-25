The Virginia Tech (4 – 10, 0 – 8) lacrosse team took on the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7 – 5, 4 – 5) in their second-to-last game of the season Wednesday afternoon. The 10 – 15 loss continued what has been a trend of lackluster defense this season. The Hokies have now surrendered at least 10 goals in five of their last six games. This has made things even tougher on an offense that already ranks second to last in the ACC.
It was a rough first half for Virginia Tech, with Notre Dame standing on a 6 – 2 lead by halftime. The Fighting Irish then got out to a 12 – 3 lead coming out of the half before the Hokies showed a little bit of life with a 5 – 0 run. However, the lead was far too great for Virginia Tech to overcome and they would eventually lose by five goals.
Star senior Paige Petty had a great game, finishing with four goals on the day, but her play was overshadowed by the Hokies’ shoddy performance. Virginia Tech will attempt to finish the regular season on a high note with an upset over No. 8 UVA on Saturday in Charlottesville.