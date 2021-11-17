The most anticipated Virginia Tech football game of the season is creeping closer, with the Hokies facing the University of Virginia on Nov. 27 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Both the Hokies (5–5, 3–3 ACC) and Cavaliers (6–4, 4–2 ACC) have players that have been hot and are expected to perform well in this commonwealth matchup.
Hokies to watch
WR Tré Turner:
Turner was the backbone of the Hokies’ team that secured the comeback win against Georgia Tech on Oct. 30, catching seven passes for a career-high 187 yards. Turner also managed a career-long 69-yard touchdown. Turner's receiving yards in this one game were the second-most by an ACC player this season, earning him ACC Wide Receiver of the Week and Reese’s Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week, along with other accolades. Turner leads the Hokies’ offense in stats and ability and will be key for the matchup against UVA.
RB Malachi Thomas:
A magical freshman season seems to have been set for Thomas after his performance against Syracuse. Thomas has played in eight contests with his breakout performance alerting Hokie Nation to his name. In the Hokies’ game against Syracuse, he became the first Tech running back to total over 100 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns since 2011. Thomas followed this by rushing for 103 yards against the Yellow Jackets, becoming the first true freshman at his position to put up consecutive 100-yard rushing games since 2001. If Thomas keeps up this pace, he will have an incredible collegiate career and will certainly be a huge asset for the Hokies against the Cavaliers.
QB Braxton Burmeister:
This game heavily relies on Burmeister’s performance. Burmeister has had struggles this season and needs to find consistency on the field. The junior has problems with completions, having one of the lowest percentages within Division 1 football, which has reflected heavily on the Hokies’ performance this season. Burmeister could elevate the Hokies’ offense to another level if he cleans up his game, and it is time for him to do so if they want to defeat the Cavaliers.
Defense:
The Hokies’ defense must work collectively as a unit in order to stifle the loaded Cavalier offense. Defensive end Amaré Barno has performed well this season, currently second on the team in tackles for losses with 5.5 and tied for first with 3.5 sacks. Barno has had two career-high performances this season and continues to impress in the Hokies’ lineup. However, the entire Hokie defense must be present to take on the No. 3 offense in the ACC.
Cavaliers to watch
QB Brennan Armstrong:
The junior has been a force for the Cavaliers since the 2020 season, when he became the second quarterback in UVA history to throw for 200-plus yards in his first two career starts. This season, Armstrong continued that momentum, throwing for 339 yards in UVA’s opening game against William & Mary for the most yardage by a UVA quarterback in a season opener. Armstrong has continued to boast historically high numbers for the program and seems very comfortable in his position as the leader of the team. Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, it seems Armstrong may have suffered a serious injury during the Brigham Young University game on Oct. 30, which will likely impact his performance ability against the Hokies.
WR Dontayvion Wicks:
Wicks has found success this year for the Cavaliers after suffering an injury in the preseason and being unable to play in 2020. Wicks has registered nine touchdowns so far and accumulated 972 yards. Wicks performed incredibly well against Georgia Tech, with six receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns, one of which resulted in UVA’s longest passing play of the season. His outstanding performances earned him ACC Wide Receiver of the Week on Oct. 25. It will be essential for the Hokies to keep him contained in order to have a chance at the cup.
LB Nick Jackson:
On the defensive side of the ball, Virginia Tech holds the upper ground in talent, coming in at No. 4 in the ACC defense rankings, while UVA sits at No. 12. Jackson is holding down the defense for the Cavaliers, leading the team with 40 solo tackles, 46 assists and one sack. Noah Taylor and Mandy Alonso have the most sacks for the season with 3 each. Although the Cavaliers are the more dominant team in this matchup, the struggles in their defense might be the Hokies’ key to a victory.
It is the battle of the year for both of these teams, with all of Virginia watching to see who is the state's best collegiate football program. Currently, UVA is a spot above the Hokies at No. 2 in the ACC Coastal rankings, and it will take a lot for the Hokies to win this year's cup. Both teams have players who, if they are able to step up and have decent performances, will be the difference between a win or a loss for their school.