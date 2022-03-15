Since winning the ACC Tournament, the Hokies have received an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, and it's a good thing they did because it is likely that a loss to Duke would have resulted in Virginia Tech missing out on the Big Dance.
Virginia Tech is seeded 11 and will match up against sixth-seeded Texas in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at 4:30 p.m on Friday. Despite the difference in seeding, this seems like a pretty even matchup. Eleven seeds are known for upsetting six seeds, and are 23–21 against them since 2010.
The Hokies are one of the hottest teams in the country and are playing their best basketball at the right time. Texas, on the other hand, has lost four of its last six games. The Longhorns finished the regular season with a 21–10 record and only made it to the quarterfinals of the Big-12 Tournament.
Virginia Tech is not a very big team, but neither are the Longhorns. The tallest starter on Texas is 6-foot-7 Christian Bishop, while Keve Aluma is Tech’s tallest starter at 6-foot-9. This should ensure the Hokies don’t have too big of a problem getting under the basket or guarding the paint in the backcourt.
But, it's a good thing the Hokies have been shooting well, because the Longhorns boast the No. 13 ranked defense in college basketball.
The player to look out for is Marcus Carr, who has been playing college basketball for four years, and a tournament appearance from him is long overdue. He is a transfer from Minnesota, and due to NCAA rules, had to sit out a year at Minnesota after transferring from Pittsburgh when the Golden Gophers made March Madness in 2019. He averages 10.9 points per game for the Longhorns and scored a season-high 25 points in Texas’ loss to Kansas State on Jan. 18.
Texas’ forward Timmy Allen is also a key player. He averages 12.3 points per game and 6.5 rebounds per game, and he has four years of experience under his belt. Although he is not playing as well as he did his sophomore and junior years, the senior is still incredibly talented and capable of putting up big numbers on the right night.
The Longhorns continue to play without fifth leading scorer Tre Mitchell, who took an indefinite leave of absence from the team in February. He was averaging 8.7 points per game.
First-year Texas coach Chris Beard, who formerly coached at Texas Tech, is known to be a great tournament coach. In 2019, he led Texas Tech to the championship game as a three seed and the team ultimately lost 77–85 to UVA. The last time Mike Young won a game in the tournament was with Wofford in 2019, where the Terriers beat a very good Seton Hall team by 16, and then lost to Kentucky 56–62 in the Round of 32.
If the Hokies find themselves overpowered by Texas’ defense, it might be best to take shots off the dribble. Darius Maddox has proved he makes clutch contested shots off the dribble and Aluma can put the ball up fast in the paint.
If the Hokies beat Texas on Friday, they will likely face off against Purdue on Sunday, which is much more of a challenge. Purdue’s center, Zach Edey, is 7-foot-4 and is a very strong post player. The Boilermakers also have future lottery pick Jaden Ivey, who averages 17.4 points per game; he may prove to be too talented for the Hokies to contain, but Virginia Tech absolutely has a shot at the Sweet Sixteen.
