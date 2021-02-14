On Friday, the first day of the invitational, the Hokies dove head-first into action. For the men, Antani Ivanov set a new pool record for the 500 freestyle with an incredible time of 4:17.96. Carles Coll Marti claimed the fourth spot in program history for the 200 IM with a time of 1:43.80.
The women impressed as well, with the 200 free relay group of Sarah Shackelford, Joelle Vereb, Abby Larson and Caroline Bentz beating the previous pool record with a time of 1:29.95, the second-fastest time for the program.
Saturday was senior night for Tech and more records were broken. Freshman Youssef Ramadan broke the pool record for the 100 fly with a time of 45.68, the second fastest time in school history and the eighth for the country. For the women, Reka Gyorgy had the third fastest time in program history for the 200 fly with 1:57.35.
The Hokies will appear in the women’s and men’s ACC Championships on Feb. 17 and Feb. 24 respectively.