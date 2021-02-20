The No. 15 Virginia Tech softball team got off to a strong start in the 2021 season by sweeping three straight games against Kennesaw State in Kennesaw, Georgia.
The Hokies won both games in the doubleheader on Feb. 13 by a score of 6-0 in each game and proceeded to take the game on Feb. 14 by a score of 4-0.
This dominating performance to open the season was due in part to excellent pitching from both Keely Rochard and Ivy Rosenberry. Both pitchers combined to post three shutouts, with Rochard recording two in games one and three and Rosenberry recording one in game two.
On the offensive side of the ball, the team combined for 21 hits over the course of the weekend. The standout performance of the series came from freshman outfielder Cameron Fagan who recorded a batting average of .455% with five hits over eleven at-bats and three runs.
"All of the freshmen were a little nervous but overall, I thought it was a good opening weekend," said freshman outfielder Emma Ritter, who contributed three hits and three RBIs over the course of the weekend, including a homerun in the first game. "Something I've noticed already about this team is the special ability to pick each other up, whether that be mentally or physically."