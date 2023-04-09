No. 13 Virginia Tech softball (31–9, 11–4 ACC) shut out Virginia (26–13, 7–8 ACC) on Saturday, defeating their rivals 7–0, and winning the series.
Tech won two of their three games against the Cavaliers, winning on Friday and Sunday and falling on Saturday in extra innings.
Emma Lemley (19–3, 2.44 earned run average) once again pitched the entirety of the game, allowing two hits and no runs across seven innings. She struck out five batters and walked one.
The game was scoreless into the fourth inning until pinch hitter Madison Hanson hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring right fielder Addy Greene and putting the Hokies on the scoreboard.
Later in the inning, left fielder Kelsey Brown doubled to right-center field, scoring pinch runner Maija Louko. In the same frame, second baseman Cameron Fagan singled to center field, scoring Brown. Tech ended the fourth inning up by three.
The Hokies doubled their lead in the fifth inning when catcher Kylie Aldridge homered, scoring shortstop Teagan Thrunk and third baseman Kelsey Bennett. They ended the first five innings leading 6–0.
Their offense hadn’t finished their day in the top of the seventh when Bennett hit a solo shot.
Bennett earned hits in each of her four at-bats, scoring two runs. Brown hit three for five. Aldridge led the team with three runs batted in.
Bennett and Aldridge hit the Hokies’ only two home runs. Brown hit two doubles, while Bennett hit one.
Virginia Tech will host Tennessee (30–5, 10–2 SEC) on April 11 at 6 p.m.
