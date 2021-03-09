No. 13 Virginia Tech (4–3–2, 3–2–2) fell to Duke (3–7–2, 3–4–0), going down by two goals, on Saturday at home.
The Blue Devils opened scoring with a goal in the 26th minute of play by Nick Pariano and followed up almost immediately with another one by Daniel Wright in the 28th minute, bringing the score to 2-0.
Jacob Labovitz propelled the Hokies back into the competition with a bicycle kick two short minutes later to answer Duke.
Nearing the end of the first half, Kahlil Dover almost notched a goal by the Duke goalie but was denied; the match remained 2–1 as the second half commenced.
In the second, the Blue Devils reignited their rapid fire with Nicolas Macri scoring one in the 54th minute and Stephen O’Connell registering a goal in the 55th minute.
The field was relatively quiet again until Andrew Weber scored the final goal for the Hokies in the 85th minute of play. The Blue Devils’ quick goals were too much for the Hokies to rebound from and they took the 4–2 loss.
Tech will play again next Saturday at 5 p.m. in a highly anticipated match against No. 1 Clemson at home.