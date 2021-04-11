On April 13 the Hokies (3 – 7, 0 – 5 ACC) faced No. 18 Louisville (5 – 6, 1 – 5 ACC) at home for an unfortunate blow-out loss of 13–9.
The Cardinals set their dominating pace early, scoring three unanswered goals in the first five minutes of play. The Hokies tried to make up their early deficit, tightening the Cardinals’ lead, 3 – 2.
Ally Hall answered with back-to-back goals to bring the Cardinals up 5 – 2. The Cardinals and Hokies each proceeded to put another two into the back of the net before the end of the half to bring the score to 7 – 4 in favor of Louisville heading into the second.
Louisville scored on five of its first six attempts to open the second half and continued with this momentum to win the game. This was the Cardinals’ first ACC win since April 22, 2017.
Despite Tech’s devastating loss, there were key players that stood out on the field. Caroline Allen recorded her first hat trick as a Hokie and Paige Petty notched the ball in twice, making her the school's all-time leading goal scorer. Petty broke the previous record of 186 set by Dawn Will in 2000. On defense, captain Kendall Welch tied her personal record of five ground balls.
Angie Benson made four saves and Morgan Berman kept two away to total six saves from the Hokie goalies.
Tech will face Elon on April 14 in North Carolina.