In a rainy showdown Saturday, Virginia Tech (5 – 10, 1 – 8 ACC) defeated No. 8 UVA (8 – 7, 3 – 7 ACC) to get its first ACC win of the season.
Eight minutes into the matchup, the Hokies were up 5 – 0 thanks to the offensive explosion from Emma Crooks, Sarah Lubnow, Paige Petty and Paige Tyson. The Hokies continued to bombard the Cavaliers’ defense and came away with a 2021 season-high 13 goals in the first half.
Tech was up eight points by the end of the first, but UVA tried to gain ground on them in the second, grabbing 10 goals. The Cavaliers, who dropped their fifth consecutive game with this loss, were outplayed by the Hokies who put seven on the board in the second.
The Hokies’ 20-goal performance set a season high for the team.
“We played as a team and our offense was clicking and in sync, which was great to see with 10 assists on the 20 goals,” said coach John Sung.
Midfielder Paige Petty scored six goals in the Hokies victory, the most individual goals accumulated by a player in a game for 2021. With the third point, Petty became the first Hokie to score 200 career goals. The senior is two points away from becoming Tech’s all-time points leader.
This victory marks the first time the Hokies have defeated a top 10 team since 2018.
Riding the momentum of this huge win, the Hokies will begin play at the ACC Tournament on April 28 against the Syracuse Orange.