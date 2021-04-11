The Hokies (6 – 6 – 2, 2 – 4 ACC) controlled the field on Friday, earning a triumphant 2 – 0 road win over Notre Dame (8 – 9, 1 – 5 ACC).
Tech opened scoring in the 42nd minute with a goal from Kahlil Dover, his first of 2021. Kyle McDowell kicked the pass to Dover to notch his third assist for the year.
Early in the second half of play, Kristo Strickler punched a shot on goal against the Fighting Irish goalkeeper, but was denied the point. Jacob Labovitz rebounded the ball for the Hokies and smashed it into the net before Notre Dame’s goalie had a chance to readjust, giving the Hokies the 2 – 0 lead in the 52nd minute.
Notre Dame remained silent the remainder of the match, registering only two shots on goal for the entire game. Matt Zambetti denied both to give the Hokies the shutout. This is the team's second performance in which their opponents could not find the back of the net, as the Hokies shut down the University of North Carolina last Friday as well for a 1 – 0 victory.