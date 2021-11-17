It’s time to write the next chapter in the history of the Hokies’ and ’Hoos’ age-old rivalry. As we all anxiously await Nov. 27, let’s take a trip down memory lane and take a look at some of the most iconic games between these two storied programs.
1990: A quality first win
The Hokies’ 38–13 win over the ’Hoos in the 1990 season marked Frank Beamer’s first win in the rivalry as head coach of the program. Up to that point, all three games Beamer had coached against the ’Hoos were losses that came by no more than one score.
Additionally, this win stood out due to how well UVA had performed that season. For two weeks during the season, the ’Hoos were ranked as the No.1 team in the nation in the AP Poll. Their ranking would eventually fall after some losses to Georgia Tech and Maryland, but the team stayed in the AP Top 25 all season up until its blowout loss in Blacksburg.
2003: Wali steamrolls the Hokies
This game marked the last time UVA would get a win in the rivalry for the next 16 years. Nevertheless, the ’Hoos made the game a memorable one for their fans as they beat the Hokies 35–21 despite trailing by a touchdown at halftime.
The game was headlined by ’Hoo running back Wali Lundy, who had a monstrous performance with 92 yards, three rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown. Furthermore, this game also saw ’Hoo quarterback Matt Schaub tie Shawn Moore for the program’s all-time passing touchdowns record, a record he would go on to break in the team’s victory over Pittsburgh in the Continental Tire Bowl.
2015: Beamer’s last dance
The 2015 season was set to be Frank Beamer’s last season at the helm for the Hokies, and the fans who travelled to Charlottesville for the game wanted nothing more than to see him go out with his longtime dominance over the ’Hoos left intact.
Those hopes seemed to be in jeopardy for most of the matchup as the ’Hoos proved to be an even matchup for the Hokies and entered the final 10 minutes of the game with a 7-point lead.
Unfortunately for the home team, the momentum would take a 180-degree shift as Hokie quarterback Michael Brewer sailed a 32-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Isaiah Ford to tie the game, and Joey Slye kicked a 41-yard field goal to take the lead.
The ’Hoos had a chance to counter with roughly a minute and a half left in regulation, but a Chuck Clark interception on an errant pass to the seam from quarterback Matt Johns sealed the deal on coach Beamer’s 12th consecutive and final win over his team’s dreaded rival.
2018: The fumble touchdown
The ’Hoos traveled to Blacksburg in the 2018 season having fielded arguably their best team in a decade. Led by dual-threat quarterback Bryce Perkins, the team held a 7–4 record headed into its ACC finale against the Hokies and looked like the better team on paper.
The game was fiercely competitive throughout, but the ’Hoos had taken a 7-point advantage in the fourth after scoring 17 unanswered points. However, one of the most inexplicable plays in the history of the rivalry would occur with just two minutes left in regulation when Hokie running back Steven Peoples ran the ball for 13 yards and fumbled the ball in the end zone.
It seemed like game over for the Hokies, but luckily, wide receiver Hezekiah Grimsley fell on the ball in the end zone and secured a game-tying touchdown for the home team.
Furthermore, that wouldn’t be the only dropped ball the Hokies capitalized on that game. During the overtime period, the Hokies had already scored a field goal and needed to keep the ’Hoos out of the end zone.
The ’Hoos ran an option play with Perkins and running back Jordan Ellis, but miscommunication on the handoff left the ball hitting the turf. The Hokies recovered the ball to seal a 34–31 overtime victory and the ’Hoos boarded the buses knowing they had lost their best chance yet of ending their Commonwealth Cup losing streak.
2019: Perkins’ charge
The Commonwealth Cup served a secondary purpose in 2019 as a de facto ACC Coastal championship game, as both UVA and Virginia Tech were tied for the chance to play — and most likely lose — to the juggernaut Clemson Tigers in the conference championship.
The game seriously rivaled the matchup from the previous year in terms of suspense. Neither team ever had a lead of more than 10 points and both teams broke the 30-point threshold.
The star of the game was undoubtedly Perkins, the same starting quarterback from the last matchup whose overtime fumble was arguably the biggest reason the ’Hoos lost that season. Perkins scorched the earth where the Hokies stood as he threw for 311 yards, rushed for 178 yards and scored three total touchdowns.
Eventually, the Hokies had the ball with a 3-point deficit and a minute left. However, the potential game-saving drive ended after only three plays as Hokie quarterback Hendon Hooker was sacked on three consecutive plays, the third of which led to a fumble recovery touchdown by ’Hoo defensive tackle Eli Hanback to effectively seal his team’s 39–30 win.
The home crowd in attendance rushed the field upon the final whistle, as the ’Hoos had finally conquered their longtime rivals and claimed the Commonwealth Cup for Charlottesville after nearly 16 years of trial and error.