After a year of being unable to jump to “Enter Sandman” in Lane Stadium and rocking out to Metallica while staring at a screen, we Hokies are finally able to enjoy football games in person. The energy at Worsham Field is electric, and we have compiled a list of songs to help you get hyped up to be back in our home and cheering on the Hokies.
Walk On Water - Thirty Seconds to Mars
This is the perfect comeback song for the return of being able to attend Virginia Tech football games. The electric beat will get you buzzing for the season. The lyrics are fitting for the return of fans to Lane Stadium as “times are changing,” most definitely for the better with student tickets available for purchase again this year.
High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco
Tech fans’ hopes are high for this football season. With restrictions lifting, Virginia Tech athletics is preparing and hoping for Lane Stadium to return to full capacity in the fall. It’s time to watch Tech perform at its best and “don’t give up” as the lyrics recommend.
Legends Are Made- Sam Tinnesz
Virginia Tech is known for its legendary football program alumni, from head coach Frank Beamer to star quarterback Michael Vick. Legends are made in Lane Stadium and this alternative song will leave you excited to see what iconic players the Hokies will produce next.
Ready Set Let’s Go - Sam Tinnesz
Just like any other college with D1 football, the fans of Virginia Tech football hold their team to a high standard. In the case of the Hokies, fans have a valid excuse to be hyped about the team. This song will get you fired up to face all of Tech's rivals, especially UVA. The lyrics “You’re messin’ with the best” certainly apply to the Hokies, so turn this one all the way up ahead of a fiery matchup.
Whatever It Takes- Imagine Dragons
This fast-paced beat will give you all of the adrenaline you need to be ready to scream “Let’s go, Hokies!” at the top of your lungs. The narrative embodies what it means to be a Hokie: to do whatever needs to be done to reach goals, whether in the classroom or on the field.
Hall of Fame- The Script
Virginia Tech football is a “hall of fame” program, with former lineman for the Hokies and Buffalo Bills defensive end Bruce Smith being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009. Looking with optimism toward the football program’s future, Hokies can think about “breakin’ all the records they thought never could be broke” as they look forward to the start of the 2021–22 season.
Typhoons - Royal Blood
This absolute jam was released this year and is the embodiment of a hype song. It is impossible to listen to this song without getting energized and pumped up for any event. This masterpiece will leave you more eager than ever to watch the Hokies run out of the tunnel for the first game of the season.
Jump Around - House of Pain
This hip-hop classic can usually be heard once or twice on game day in between plays. It’s perfect for Hokie fans, as they are more than accustomed to jumping. Practice your jumping skills ahead of kickoff with this old-but-good song.
Sweet Caroline - Neil Diamond
The anti-pandemic song, which has received lots of attention in popular culture for its somewhat unhygienic recommendations of “touching hands,” is still the best to belt at the top of your lungs with friends before heading to Beamer Way. This is a popular song amongst Virginia Tech students and can be heard throughout the streets of Blacksburg ahead of a game. The chorus will help loosen the vocal cords ahead of a long day of cheering for the Hokies.
Enter Sandman - Metallica
It’s time to start jumping, Hokies! It’s impossible to think of Virginia Tech football without the iconic Metallica song. It is expected of all Hokie students, faculty and alumni to have this song in their library. Immerse yourself in Tech culture with this song and watch the light exit and the night enter.
Play these songs on repeat and you will be set for the epic return of being inside Lane Stadium to cheer on the Hokies.