Redshirt-freshman men’s basketball player Landers Nolley II and sophomore women’s basketball player Dara Mabrey both announced that they will enter the transfer portal.
Jeff Goodman broke the news on Twitter on March 16 while Nolley posted an update on his Instagram; Mabrey posted her decision on Instagram on the same day.
BREAKING: Virginia Tech leading scorer Landers Nolley II will transfer, source told @Stadium. The 6-foot-7 sophomore averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 boards per game last season. Source told me he wants to find a spot where he can play on the wing.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 16, 2020
Nolley burst onto the scene and finished the season on the ACC All-Freshman team and honorable mention All-ACC team; meanwhile Mabrey finished the season third in the ACC in 3-point percentage.
Under first-year head coach Mike Young, Nolley became the focus of the offense early in the season. He finished the season leading the Hokies in total points (495), points per game (15.5), 3-pointers made (68), free throws made (85) and field goals made (171).
While Nolley struggled at times during ACC competition, he remained a focal point of the offense. His 30 points in the season opener against Clemson and 22 points in an upset victory over Michigan State put his name on the map nationally, while many believed he could enter the NBA Draft this offseason.
Originally signed by former head coach Buzz Williams, Nolley entered the transfer portal last offseason as well. Despite returning for the 2019-20 season, it appears that Nolley has played his final minutes in Blacksburg. The 6-foot-7-inch forward will be a hot commodity in the transfer portal this offseason.
While Nolley’s departure is not the most surprising news, Mabrey’s decision was unexpected. Mabrey finished third on Virginia Tech in points per game (11.9), second in 3-pointers made (75) and second in assists (53). Mabrey put up similar numbers her freshman year and has been a quality scorer for head coach Kenny Brooks since joining the program.
The Hokies are coming off one of their best seasons in over a decade, recording their most ever conference wins in a season since joining the ACC. Despite a first-round exit in the ACC Tournament, Tech looked poised for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament this season prior to its cancellation.
Virginia Tech is losing two of its best scorers on the men’s and women’s basketball teams. The Collegiate Times sports staff will provide updates as to which schools Nolley and Mabrey decide to continue their careers with.