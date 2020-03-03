The Virginia Tech Hokies faced off against the Louisville Cardinals Saturday night in a late season ACC matchup. Louisville came into the game as heavy favorites and proved why with a 68-52 win. The Hokies were able to keep it close through the first half, but in the second half, the squad was just physically outmatched, eventually going home with their 14th loss of the year.
The game started slow, with only two points scored within the first five minutes of the first half. However, Virginia Tech heated up on a 9-2 run with eight minutes left in the half behind three straight 3-point makes by freshman Naheem Alleyne. The Hokies had the lead 23-18, and things looked to be going fine for the team. Unfortunately for Virginia Tech, the Cardinals answered back with a 7-2 run at the five minute mark, and the teams would go into the half tied, 27-27.
Coming out of the half, it looked as if the teams would be in a neck-and-neck battle to the end. The young Virginia Tech looked to be stepping up to the plate against the monolith that is Louisville. However, their efforts would not be enough. With 15 minutes left in the game, the Cardinals went on a 15-2 run, pulling away 47-36. From there on, it was a one-sided match, with Virginia Tech not being able to find its footing for the rest of the game.
Junior Jordan Nwora had 20 points in the matchup. From the outset, the Hokies struggled to defend his mixture of size, athleticism and skill. This was apparent in Louisville’s 15 free throw attempts and 40 rebounds compared to Virginia Tech’s six and 26 respectively. The Hokies just couldn’t match the Cardinals’ size, and their main weakness this year came back to bite them again. Virginia Tech will look to address the problem this offseason. Head coach Mike Young will be getting Wofford-transfer Keve Aluma next season as a step in the right direction.
Freshman duo Jalen Cone and Naheem Alleyne played well for the Hokies, with Cone scoring 15 and Alleyne pitching in 12. The young guards accounted for nine of the Hokies’ 10 three’s and continued to progress what seems to be the theme of this season: the future is bright. The Virginia Tech roster is full of young talent and they will continue to try to showcase it on senior night against Clemson, and in next week’s ACC tournament.