No. 19 Virginia Tech’s record falls to 2-1 after a 45-56 loss against No. 8 North Carolina. The Hokies were expected to be on their game entering the matchup, but the defense could not stop North Carolina’s running game. The Hokies put up 495 yards of total offense, but never had the lead. Tech’s offense fluctuated but eventually found a rhythm with quarterback Hendon Hooker playing for most of the game.
North Carolina came out of the gate running and clearly looked like the better team. The Tar Heels scored on its first three drives going up 21-0 early. Running back Javonte Williams rushed for two touchdowns and quarterback Sam Howell proved his arm with a deep pass to receiver Dyami Brown for North Carolina’s second touchdown. The Hokies started the game with two consecutive 3-and-outs; the offense consisted of incomplete passes from Braxton Burmeister and short running gains.
Virginia Tech’s defense did not look strong in the first half, either. Defensive back Chamarri Conner got ejected just over 10 minutes into the game for a targeting call.
Tré Turner helped build some momentum late in the first quarter with a big running play up the sideline to put the Hokies in the red zone. James Mitchell scored a touchdown on the drive off a handoff from Burmeister to put the score at 7-21 early in the second quarter.
Hooker took the field for the first time this season, but the drive ended up in another 3-and-out for the Hokies despite good field position. Burmeister entered the game again on the next drive, and Khalil Hebert carried the ball eight yards for touchdown.
Poor tackling from the Hokies allowed North Carolina to gain its two-touchdown lead again by rushing 75 yard in just over two minutes for another touchdown. The Tar Heels were able to score one more touchdown after that before the half concluded; Howell completed a 43-yard pass to Brown to make the score 35-14 at halftime.
Virginia Tech had its work cut out for it in the second half. The offense improved with Hooker on the field, but the defense was not strong enough to hold off the Tar Heels.
After an illegal shift from Turner called back a touchdown, Brian Johnson put three on the board for a career-high 55-yard field goal, just one yard short of the longest field goal in Kenan Stadium history. However, North Carolina answered with another touchdown from running back Michael Carter to make the score 42-17. The door was closing on Virginia Tech, and pulling off the win seemed almost hopeless at this point.
However, Virginia Tech made an effort to close the gap. Hooker scored a rushing touchdown, and Johnson gained possession by kicking an onside kick to himself. On that same drive, Herbert was able to do what he does best and ran the ball 52 yards for a touchdown to cut the Tar Heels’ lead to 11.
The Hokies kept the offense going with a touchdown from Tayvion Robinson off a 33-yard pass up the middle from Hooker. A failed 2-point conversion gave North Carolina a five-point advantage, though, and the Tar Heels increased it to 12 after Dazz Newsome found the endzone with 12:37 left to play.
The game started to slip away from the Hokies again as the defense let through North Carolina players left and right. The Tar Heels made the score 56-37 after a 62-yard touchdown from Carter. The Hokies had under 10 minutes to make up the difference, and with 5:20 left to play, Mitchell scored six and Hooker scored two to cut the lead to 11 once again and give the Hokies hope.
However, Virginia Tech could not stop North Carolina’s rushers, and the clock burnt out. The Tar Heels averaged 9.3 yards per carry and totaled 399 rushing yards compared to Tech’s 260, Herbert with 138 of those.
Up next the Hokies take on Boston College on Oct. 17 at 8 p.m in Lane Stadium. The Eagles currently sit at 2-1. If fewer Virginia Tech players are required to sit out next Saturday, Hokie fans can likely see an improvement on defense.