Just under two months ago, the Virginia Tech Hokies basketball team won the ACC Championship. Between transfers and declaring for the NBA draft, however, this team already looks very different from how it looked back in March.
On April 25, Keve Aluma announced on his social media that he is signing with an agent and entering his name into the 2022 NBA draft, joining Hokie teammate Justyn Mutts in the draft pool. This past season, Aluma averaged 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Aluma was also named second-team All-ACC this past regular season. He was also a pivotal part of the Hokies’ first ACC tournament championship.
As for the transfer portal, Nahiem Alleyne is transferring from Virginia Tech to UConn. Alleyne averaged 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in the 2021-22 season for the Hokies. However, Alleyne will be most remembered at Virginia Tech for his 28 point game against Florida in the 2021 NCAA March Madness tournament.
Jalen Haynes is another Hokie who has transferred away from Virginia Tech to East Tennessee State University. Haynes is going into his sophomore year and only played in nine games for the Hokies, averaging 2.8 minutes in those games.
David N'Guessan is the most recent former Hokie to enter the transfer portal, putting his name in on April 28. N'Guessan averaged 3.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists last season for the Hokies.
But the Hokies have gained a player from the transfer portal as well. On April 26, forward John Camden announced that he will be transferring to Virginia Tech from Memphis. Camden played in a single game for the Tigers last season. He was a four-star recruit out of high school, and still has four years of eligibility remaining.
