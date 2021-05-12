Virginia Tech is out of the NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16 courtesy of Seton Hall, despite a strong effort from the Hokies.
In their fifth consecutive postseason NCAA berth, the Hokies started out strong against the Pirates with an outside-the-box shot from Nick Blacklock that made its way into the net. The Hokies took the lead in the 14th minute of play with plenty of time remaining in the first.
The Hokies held this lead for a majority of the first half, but in the final minutes Maurice Williams of the Pirates bounced one off his head and past Tech’s goalkeeper Matt Zambetti to even the score 1 – 1.
Tech grabbed the lead once again with another goal from Blacklock, his fourth of the season, at the 55th minute mark in the second half. Blacklock was assisted by Jacob Labovitz, who received the pass from Jakob Bluemler who crashed through Seton Hall's defense to make the play.
It looked like it was a sealed deal for the Hokies as the second half inched towards a close, but the Pirates found the opportunity in the 80th minute to tie the match and sent the game into overtime. Andrea Borg for Seton Hall rallied his team with this goal that led to triple overtime.
After three uneventful overtimes, the game was settled by penalty kicks. After eight rounds, the Pirates took the win and ended the Hokies’ NCAA Tournament run.