The Hokies men’s tennis team had a dominant performance against Davidson on Feb. 13 leading them to a 7-0 win and their first shutout of the season.
The Hokies started off strong in doubles with a 6-2 win from freshman Jordan Chrysostom and graduate student Mitch Harper and a 6-2 win from freshman Hugo Maia and sophomore Matthis Ross.
Tech also found success in the singles matches with former all-ACC player Harper winning 6-2, 6-1 in his first appearance of the season in singles. Maia, last week’s UTR/ITA player of the week, won 6-4, 6-1. Ross also earned a win, his fourth of the season, with a 6-0, 6-3 result.
Freshman Ryan Fishback contributed to the dominant performance with a win in straight sets and senior Carlo Danato earned his first win of the season.