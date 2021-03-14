The No. 36 Hokies defeated Clemson 4 – 0 Friday for their third straight win.
The Hokies were dominant on the court in doubles, with seniors Carlo Donato and Ryan Kros winning 6 – 0 followed by sophomore Jordan Chrysostom and freshman Ryan Fishback defeating the tigers 6 – 4.
For singles, Alvaro Saez-Royuela Ariza contributed to the Hokies score winning 6 – 1, 6 – 2. Hugo Maia also won his match, winning 6 – 4, 6 – 2. It was sophomore Matthis Ross who secured the match for Virginia Tech, winning 6 – 3, 6 – 2.
The win moves Tech to 7 – 0 at home for the season.