On Sept. 12 Virginia Tech football announced the delay of the home opener against UVA, which was scheduled for Sept. 19, as a result of COVID-19 problems that are occurring at Tech. Virginia Tech will stop conducting football practice for four days as well. The Hokies will reschedule their game against rivals UVA to a later date.
"My primary concern continues to be the well-being of the student-athletes on our football team," said Jusin Fuente, head coach for the Virginia Tech Hokies. "I hurt for them because I know how badly they want to compete.”
"The safety, as well as the physical and mental well-being of these young men and women entrusted to our care by their families remains our top priority," said Whit Babcock, Director of Athletics.
The Hokies’ new home opener will be against NC State on Sept. 26.