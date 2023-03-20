After triumphing twice over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (15–12, 2–4 ACC) on Saturday, Virginia Tech (22–5, 8–1 ACC) took game three of the series decisively.
Winning 5–1, the Hokies ended the weekend having not trailed once.
Sophomore Hokie Emma Lemley and senior Yellow Jacket Blake Neleman started in the circle. Both pitchers were making appearances for the second day in a row.
After a perfect first inning for both pitchers, sophomore Bre Peck opened the scoring with a home run to left field that drove in Jayme Bailey, who reached base on a walk two batters prior.
Neither team was able to score in the third, but both were able to reach home in the fourth.
With the score 4–1, freshman Teagan Thrunk drove in the game’s final run in the sixth with a sacrifice fly to center.
The story of the game for Virginia Tech was a familiar one: success through dominant pitching and the deep ball.
Lemley pitched a nearly perfect game, requiring only one more batter than the minimum to earn her 14th win of the season. There was no stopping her from the start, as Lemley struck out the first three Yellow Jackets she faced.
After a perfect start through her first three innings, she gave up her only hit of the day to sophomore Madison Dobbins, who took Lemley deep and ended her chance at a shutout.
Lemley, however, wasn’t affected by this at bat and sent down the next 12 consecutive batters.
Winner of the ACC Pitcher of the Week award for three weeks in a row, Lemley recorded 11 strikeouts in her 13th complete game of the season.
On the other side of the ball, the Hokies needed no help hitting home runs. Three different players recorded a home run, each to a different side of the field.
Peck’s home run to left is her ninth of the season and keeps her in first place among Hokie sluggers in home runs this season.
Addy Greene’s fourth inning four-bagger to right moved her into the second position, with eight.
Thrunk, who hit a home run in the fourth inning as well, was the only Hokie to record multiple RBIs on multiple hits. She bounced back from seven consecutive hitless at-bats, across three games, with a hit on Saturday and continued her phenomenal freshman campaign Sunday.
Virginia Tech now sits at 8–1 intraconference through three weekends of ACC play.
All three of the Hokies’ ACC opponents have records below .500, but aside from their blip against UNC, they have shown dominance on both sides of the ball.
Trailing only Clemson and Florida State, they currently sit third in the ACC with an .888 winning percentage but have played more intraconference series than either team ahead of them.
Virginia Tech will have 12 days before its next ACC matchup — set to begin March 31 in Blacksburg against Duke (24–5, 7–2 ACC), which currently sits at fourth. Their Duke series will conclude an eight game homestand.
Barring any sudden changes, it’ll be one of the most exciting series the Hokies play in Tech Softball Park this regular season, but will have to wait until after they take on Charlotte and Chattanooga.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.