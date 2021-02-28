The Virginia Tech track and field team caps off another season with an impressive feat as the men’s team won the ACC Indoor Championship. The men’s team blew the competition out of the water as the second place finisher trailed them by 50+ points.
Thursday: Day One
On Thursday, they won three events and medaled five times. Rachel Baxter once again secured her ascendancy over the ACC as she won women’s pole vault with the jump of 4.37; Baxter is now a back-to-back ACC women’s pole vault champion. Antonio Lopez Segura won the men’s 5000m run as he broke the meet and facility record with the time of 13:49.86. The men’s distance medley relay team won the final event on day one as they squeaked out the first-place position over Pittsburgh’s DMR by a couple of milliseconds.
The two other medals received for the Hokies on the first day came from Aidan Clark, who received a bronze medal in the men’s high jump and Harrison Rice who placed second for a silver medal in the men’s pole vault.
Friday: Day Two
Sean Murphy competed in the heptathlon consisting of 60m dash, long jump, shot put, high jump, 60m hurdles, pole vault and 1000m run. He saw career highs in the 1000m dash, 2:47.07, and pole vault, 4.00m. At the conclusion of his events, his score totaled out to be 5350 points and he took third place in the ACC Championship. With that total, he now holds the Virginia Tech heptathlon record, beating the old record by 68 points.
17 Hokies advanced in the preliminaries and into the finals.
Saturday: Day Three, Final Day
To start off the final day of the ACC Indoor Championship meet, Chauncey Chambers leapt his career best in the men’s triple jump, 15.92m. With that jump, Chambers placed second and took home the silver medal. Tyson Jones and Essence Henderson both took silver medals in their shot put events. Jones threw 18.75m for the men’s shot put and Henderson threw 16.55m for the women’s shot put.
On the track, Ben Fleming took home the bronze medal in the men’s one mile run with the time of 4:00.01. Fellow Hokie Fitsum Seyoum followed close behind Fleming for fourth with his personal best of 4:00.74. The spectacle of Jacory Patterson once again continued as he conquered both the men’s 400m dash and 200m dash. Patterson broke the meet record in the 400m dash as he ran a 45.38. He ran his personal best in the 200m dash as he once again broke another Virginia Tech school record with the time of 20.62. He now holds two Virginia Tech records as he wielded two gold medals from this meet and is a back-to-back ACC champion. Caitlan Tate took home the gold for the women’s 400m dash as she ran a 53.32 to a comfortable victory.
Bashir Mosavel-Lo and Lindsey Butler both won the 800m dashes. Mosavel-Lo took home the gold with a personal best of 1:48.34, barely beating out second place who had run 1:48.39. Butler also ran her personal best and the meet record with a time of 2:01.96. With that time, she now holds the Virginia Tech women’s 800m dash record. Ben Nibbelink received a silver medal as he ran a 7:56.88, another personal best in the books for the Hokies.
After this meet, the Hokies finish off their indoor season with the NCAA Indoor Championships from Mar. 12 – 13.