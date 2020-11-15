In the quarterfinal of the ACC Women’s Soccer Championship, Virginia Tech held its own against No. 1 North Carolina, but the Tar Heels would hold on for a 1-0 win on Tuesday night.
“We battled hard, the best that we could for 90 minutes,” said head coach Chugger Adair after the loss. “Carolina asserted their pressure on us, and we didn’t do a good job of adjusting as far as getting out in our own tempo and possession.”
The game started with two shots from both teams in the first seven minutes, with North Carolina goalie Claudia Dickey saving a shot on goal from Virginia Tech forward Tori Powell.
Then the Tar Heels started to apply the pressure, receiving eight corner kicks and putting up seven shots from the 10th through 22nd minute.
North Carolina would break through in the 25th minute, with Brianna Pinto heading in the game winner after a nice crossing pass from Emily Fox.
Virginia Tech was outshot 3-17, but only allowed one shot on goal in the entire contest. The Tar Heels also led in corner kicks 15-1, so the offensive opportunities were not there for the Hokies.
North Carolina will take on Virginia in the semifinals, while Virginia Tech’s unique 2020 season comes to a close.
“We’re proud of this fall season that we were able to get in with everything going on in the world,” Adair said. “The opportunity to play, get 13 games in, in this climate is great for the team. We’re looking forward to coming back in the spring.”