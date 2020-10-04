The Virginia Tech women’s soccer team lost 4-0 to the Florida State Seminoles for its second home game of the season, moving it to a record of 0-4 for the 2020 season.
Virginia Tech struggled offensively with just a few opportunities to score, including a free kick from junior Emily Gray which was deflected and a cross from junior Emma Steigerwald that was stopped by Florida State’s goalkeeper.
The Hokies stayed strong on defense during the first half until an own goal in the 44th minute giving Florida State a 1-0 lead going into halftime.
Florida State dominated the second half with 15 shots on goal including a header from sophomore Jaelin Howell in the 76th minute to give the Seminoles a 2-0 lead.
Ran Iwai also scored for the Seminoles off a rebounded shot off the post in the 70th minute followed by a goal from Jody Brown in the 83rd minute after a Virginia Tech turnover.
Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper S.A. Phillips and senior defender Caroline Cipolla made their first career starts against the Seminoles while Emmalee McCarter started her 44th straight match for the Hokies, the longest active streak on the team.
Junior midfielder Grace Sklopan also started the match and is currently the only Hokie to play every minute of the 2020 season with 454 straight minutes.
The Hokies will look to improve their record against No. 14 Pittsburgh at Thompson Field on Sunday, Oct. 4.