The women's tennis team lost their season opener against the Charlotte 49ers at home on Saturday, falling 5-2. The Hokies came up short in all of their double matches with duo Nika Kozar and Rita Pinto finishing 2-6, Erika Cheng and Tamara Barad Itzhaki finishing 5-7 and Katie Andreini and Sabina Richtrova finishing 2-6.
The singles matches brought life back onto the court for the Hokies, with Nina Sorkin winning 7-5, 6-3. Freshman Andreini also secured a strong win of 7-6, 6-1. Richtrova and Itzhaki fought hard as well, finishing their matches after three sets, but ultimately came up short.
The Hokies return to action on Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. for a matchup against VCU at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center.