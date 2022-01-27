Virginia Tech swim and dive have secured a commitment from Winter U.S. Open Qualifier Ethan Maloney.
Maloney recently moved to Jacksonville, Florida, to attend The Bolles School, where he is a part of the Bolles School Sharks club swim team. The incoming Hokie freshman originally hailing from Lebanon, New Jersey, already has an impressive swimming portfolio.
At the Florida 1A State Championship, Maloney came in third in the 100 breast and fifth in the 50 free in November. He followed up this performance by qualifying for the Winter Juniors-East finals and placing third in breaststroke with a time of 53.97 seconds.
Most recently, Maloney earned bronze in the 100 breast at the Speedo Winter Junior Championship East. Maloney’s best 100 breast time is 53.744 seconds, which would already qualify him to score at an ACC men’s championship meet.
Maloney expressed his excitement to join the Virginia Tech swimming team to Swimming World.
“I am very proud and excited to announce that I will be pursuing my academic and athletic career at Virginia Tech!” Maloney said. “I wanted to thank my family, friends, and coaches for helping me through this crazy process! Can’t wait to be a HOKIE!!!!!”
Maloney will join the Class of 2026 with Tanish Mathew, William Hayon, Carl Bloebaum, Landon Gentry, Aiken Do and Mitchell Stroud.