With four players scoring double digits, the Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball team’s unit led them to victory over the Miami Hurricanes in the first game of the 2021 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament.
With shots from freshman Georgia Amoore, sophomore Cayla King and senior Aisha Sheppard, the Hokies started off strong holding a 21 –12 lead at the first media timeout with 1:40 left in the first quarter. The Hokies held their lead in the second quarter with a strong performance from junior D’asia Gregg who earned her first career double-double. The Hurricanes came back, closing the lead to just seven, but they could not outscore the Hokies before the buzzer.
Sophomore Elizabeth Kitley and Amoore each earned 16 points, while King scored 15 and Gregg added 13. Sheppard hit a milestone, beating her own program record and earning 85 3-pointers in a single season.
Head coach Kenny Brooks was impressed with the Hokies performance.
“These are the kind of games that will allow you to grow as a basketball team, a program but also the team individually,” said Brooks.