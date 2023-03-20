BLACKSBURG – On Sunday, March 19, 2023, the No. 1 Virginia Tech women’s basketball team looked to do something they had only done once before: qualify for the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. They succeeded, defeating No. 9 South Dakota State, 72–60, and advancing to the third round for the first time since 1999.
In their nearly 24 year drought, the Hokies (29–4, 14–4 ACC) had either been knocked out of the first or second round. But as the top seed in the Seattle 3 region, this was the Hokies’ best shot to make history.
Fans stood outside Cassell Coliseum for nearly four hours prior to Virginia Tech’s showdown with the Jackrabbits from South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits (29–6, 18–0 Summit League) had to beat No. 8 USC in an overtime thriller on Friday, 62–57, to match up with the Hokies.
The Hokie’s started the game hot, making four three-pointers within the first three and a half minutes. Guard Georgia Amoore was aggressive from the jump, taking three shots in the first four minutes.
By the end of the first quarter, the Hokies had already made their presence known, establishing a 12-point lead, and holding the Jackrabbits to just seven points.
And once the halftime horn rang, the Hokies had established a 23-point lead, with guard Kayana Traylor hitting a buzzer-beater mid-range shot at the end of the second quarter.
As the third quarter began to take place, so did the Hokies inability to stop the Jackrabbits. Guard Haleigh Timmer from SDSU was able to take advantage of the Hokies sub-par defense, hitting two field goals and sinking four free throws.
By the time the third quarter ended, the Jackrabbits were able to cut the lead to 16.
The fourth quarter shaped up to be an intense, offensive-driven 10 minutes, and it definitely lived up to that. Both teams traded baskets and kept the game physical and fierce.
With 1:05 left in the fourth, and the Hokies’ lead cut down to 11, Tech needed a basket to kill the Jackrabbits’ attempted comeback. Georgia Amoore did just that, hitting a dagger-like three-pointer, ending all hopes for South Dakota State.
After the game, Head Coach Kenny Brooks was asked why this year's team was able to get to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1999.
“We’re good,” Brooks said. “Elizabeth (Kitley) is an All-American, Georgia (Amoore) is an All-American, Taylor (Soule) was able to get us over the hump with her play, her unselfishness.”
Georgia Amoore was clutch for the Hokies, as she had nine fourth quarter points, totaling 21. Amoore, who struggled shooting in the third quarter, spoke to her coach’s confidence in her ability to continue.
“I was getting frustrated, but then I walked over to Coach Brooks, and he just said ‘I need you to give me those eyes,’” Amoore said. “‘I need you to be locked in.’”
Center Elizabeth Kitley ended the night with 14 points and 14 rebounds, her third consecutive double-double, dating back to the ACC Championship game.
Forward Taylor Soule was a key third-weapon for the Hokies, contributing 13 points and seven rebounds. Kayana Traylor had 11 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Hokies, and guard Cayla King had nine points on three triples.
The Hokies will head to Seattle to compete in the Sweet 16 next weekend, against either No. 4 Tennessee or No. 12 Toledo.
