The Virginia Tech women’s lacrosse team travelled to Lynchburg on Feb. 12 to take on the Liberty Flames for their season opener. The Hokies took care of business, winning the game 13-5.
Senior Sarah Lubnow led the team with 3 goals and 2 assists, while Paige Petty finished with 2 goals and 1 assist. Caroline Allen and Grace Nelson each finished with two goals apiece.
Goalie Angie Benson was one of the stars of the day, along with the rest of the defense, as she finished the matchup with eight saves.
The Flames scored first, but Virginia Tech answered back with a 9-0 run to give them a commanding lead going into the half. The Hokies finished well in the second half, pulling out the victory.
Virginia Tech found an edge by getting more shots on goal throughout the day, as they consistently were able to get good looks.