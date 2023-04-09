Powered by Ella Rishko’s season-high seven goals, Virginia Tech women’s lacrosse (7–6, 3–4 ACC) made easy work of Louisville (4–9, 1–6 ACC), 17–7.
This game marks the second straight win for the Hokies and their fourth victory in their last five contests.
Rishko’s seven goals is the highest single-game total by a Hokies player since Paige Petty scored seven goals against William and Mary during the 2020 season. Petty also scored seven goals in a game against none other than Louisville in 2018.
Both teams scored a goal a piece in the opening quarter, until the Hokie leaped ahead with a dominant 8–0 scoring run that lasted the rest of the first half. Out of those eight goals, three of them belonged to Rishko while two more of them were courtesy of Hannah Mardiney.
The Cardinals showed fight coming out of halftime, cutting their deficit down to six goals. However, the Hokies unleashed another scoring run with six straight goals, including three more from Rishko. Four of those goals were scored on the man advantage.
Hokies star goalkeeper Jocelyn Torres also had a strong performance in net, saving five of the nine shots that were sent her way. This is the seventh win of the season for Torres, moving her record in net to 7–6.
The Hokies will look to maintain their momentum going forward as they continue working their way into the top half of the ACC standings. Their next game is on Tuesday, April 11, against Old Dominion in Norfolk, Virginia.
