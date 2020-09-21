Women’s Soccer dropped its second game of the season in Clemson, South Carolina, against the Tigers on Sept. 17. Three second-half goals for Clemson led it to shut out the Hokies 0-3. Head coach Chugger Adair started five freshmen, and although they looked strong, they could not out-play Clemson.
The first goal of the game was scored in the 55th minute by Clemson’s Caroline Conti. The ball slipped through Hokie goalkeeper Alia Skinner’s hands and Conti guided it into the goal. Up 2-0 with 21 seconds left to play, Conti tapped another goal in for the Tigers to seal the deal.
For Virginia Tech, Karlie Johnson, Taylor Bryan, Emily Gray and Grace Sklopan all took shots on goal, but were unable to score.
There is a positive to the loss, though. Freshman Skinner made seven saves on the game, and kept Clemson scoreless at halftime. The seven saves were the most by a Tech freshman goalkeeper since 2010. Former star goaltender Mandy McGlynn was picked No. 20 overall in the NWSL College Draft and currently plays for Sky Blue FC. Skinner has some big shoes to fill with the departure of McGlynn, and she looks promising.
“I’m pleased with a number of the players who worked hard tonight and how our team has bought into the whole game plan,” Adair said. “I was disappointed we didn’t take a chance or two because I feel like we had a couple golden opportunities that we didn’t bury. That will just have to come as we continue to gain experience with our young group and they get more minutes played.”
The Hokies have a large slate of ACC games to be played until November, with the exception of their matchup with Navy on Oct. 24 in Blacksburg.