The Hokies lacrosse team fell short in their matchup with the No. 12 Duke Blue Devils on Sunday, losing 12-8.
Virginia Tech had the lead up until midway through the first half, but a goal by Ainsley Thurston and two by Caroline Debilis helped Duke take a one score lead into the half, up 7-6.
The Blue Devils used their momentum to pull away in the second half, scoring three goals in the first 12 minutes. They continued their dominance in the half, outscoring the Hokies 5-2 in the second.
Virginia Tech had four players score multiple goals in the game, but it would not be enough to upset Duke.
Both teams got plenty of shots on goal on the day, however, the Blue Devils were able to consistently score more off of their opportunities.
The Hokies will take on Longwood on Wednesday at 3 p.m. in Blacksburg. The team will look to use it as an opportunity to get back on track.