The Virginia Tech Women’s soccer team secured its spot in the ACC Championship tournament with a 3-0 win over the Boston College Eagles.
The match started off slow with only three shots from each side. Aftering entering halftime 0-0, the Eagles came out strong forcing Tech’s freshman goalkeeper Alia Skinner to make one of her two saves for the day in the 56th minute.
The Hokies came out just as strong, breaking through in the 61st minute with a goal from junior Emma Steigerwald after Boston College failed to clear a cross from junior Grace Sklopan.
It didn’t take long for junior Emily Gray to add another goal to the scoreboard after finishing a rebounded shot from freshman Tori Powell in the 66th minute.
Junior Molly Feighan scored the final goal of the match, tracking down a short pass from the Boston College defense and putting the ball in the back of the net from the edge of the box to give the Hokies a 3-0 lead with eight minutes left.
Head coach Chugger Adair was proud of the team’s work ethic, not only in this match but throughout the season.
“The effort today was indicative of how we played all year,” said Adair. “We played smart and stuck to the game plan and deserved to win today which we're excited for.”
Emalee McCarter started her 51st straight match giving her the longest active streak on the team.
Juniors Gray, McCarter, Sklopan, and Steigerwald are the only four Hokies to start all 12 matches of the 2020 season.
Along with these milestones, the Hokies also won their first back-to-back ACC road matches since 2016.
The Hokies will now await the announcement of the ACC championship bracket.