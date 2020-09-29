Virginia Tech Athletics announced Sept. 23 its #LOVE initiative in order to promote equality, unity and love for all.
Warm-up shirts with a new design featuring the Virginia Tech logo embedded into the word “LOVE” will be given to all sports teams by the end of next week. Athletes were allowed to pick a word or phrase that represents equality to them that will be displayed on the backs of uniforms. Some of the phrases selected include “Justice,” “Love your Neighbor” and “Hokies.”
This along with opportunities given to athletes to learn together, to speak publicly or privately about anything of importance to them, and the upcoming ACC Unity Week in October allows Hokie athletes to take part in the conversation on social injustice.