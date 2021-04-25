Halfway through my freshman year, I switched my major to sports media and analytics. I was excited to find a program that combined my passion for sports, writing and photography perfectly. After taking the required public speaking class for the major, I quickly discovered I enjoyed telling stories through speaking as well.
The Collegiate Times was the first organization I joined when I switched my major and through that, I developed stronger writing skills and learned how to conduct interviews. Now as an editor for the sports section, I have been able to practice more leadership responsibilities as well. The paper gave me a home when I was feeling unsure of my abilities in my new field of study and showed me I had chosen the right path.
After working with the Collegiate Times for a year, I realized I wanted to try a new way of storytelling and sought out other opportunities through EMCVT. I found WUVT and reached out to the staff members about joining. The only problem was that a global pandemic had just started and everything, especially in the world of sports, was at a standstill.
Eventually, when we were able to come back to school, I was able to go to the studio and meet the news director. The first thing that caught my eye with WUVT was the colorful door to the studio. I had passed it many times going to the Collegiate Times studio and was always intrigued. It is covered in an insane amount of stickers; imagine a college students laptop or water bottle, but to a much more intense extent.
I toured WUVT’s station, which is, by the way, super cool for anyone who has not been able to go inside. There are the comfiest couches for DJs to relax in during meetings and between song sets and rows upon rows of records and CDs heading to the recording studios. There is something new and interesting in every corner of the station. After seeing their setup and talking to the director, I was more than excited to be joining their team.
It took a couple of months before everything was finalized and I could start on air, and I was very excited to record my first Hokie Sports update. Due to COVID-19 protocols, I have been unable to be in the studio for recordings and conduct the updates on my phone using a voice recorder.
I now give the Hokie Sports update every Monday for WUVT and it has increased my knowledge of Virginia Tech athletics as I cover every sport that played a game from Friday through Sunday. As a fan of all sports, it has been a mission of mine to ensure equal coverage of all athletic events, not just basketball and football. Through WUVT I have been able to ensure everyone gets the recognition they deserve.
Practicing my “on air” voice to prepare for a future in sports broadcasting has helped me learn more about the type of storyteller I am. Without WUVT I would not have been able to find my voice this early in my sports media career.
I am excited for the day I can go into the studio and start learning about radio equipment, but until then, WUVT still has supplied an excellent resource for me to grow and increase my skill set as a sports media and analytics student.